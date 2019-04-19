Rays' Nick Ciuffo: Heading to big leagues
Ciuffo will be called up by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mike Zunino was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move, so Ciuffo's stay on the roster may be a brief one. Ciuffo got into 16 games for the Rays last season, hitting .189/.262/.297.
