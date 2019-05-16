Ciuffo is likely to be called up from Triple-A Durham with Anthony Bemboom (knee) apparently headed to the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ciuffo was just sent back down to the farm last Saturday after spending four days with the big-league club and logging one start. With the Rays now down another backstop, Ciuffo's presence will be required while the likes of Michael Perez (oblique), Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Bemboom remain on the mend.