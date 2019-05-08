Rays' Nick Ciuffo: Makes jump to big leagues
The Rays recalled Ciuffo from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Ciuffo is expected to serve as the Rays' No. 2 backstop for at least the next 2-to-3 weeks while Michael Perez recovers from the right oblique strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list. The Rays had mostly deployed the Perez in the short side of a platoon with Mike Zunino, and the lefty-hitting Ciuffo could get the opportunity to fill a similar role.
