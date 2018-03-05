Ciuffo (suspension, head) won't be able to play in any more official spring training games after Major League Baseball clarified a policy regarding the eligibility of suspended players, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 22-year-old is still in the process of recovering from the head injury he sustained off a backswing in last Thursday's exhibition against the Orioles, but even when he gains clearance, he won't be able to play in any official spring training contests. MLB clarified that only players facing suspensions of 40 games or fewer can suit up for spring training games in which admission is charged. Ciuffo's 50-game ban for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program thus bars him from participation.