Rays' Nick Ciuffo: Optioned to minor-league camp
Ciuffo (suspension, head) was optioned to minor-league camp Friday, Maureen Mullen of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old backstop would have been unable to participate in any more spring training games with the big-league club due to the limitations of his suspension, so the move wasn't unexpected in the least. Ciuffo could eventually suit up for Double-A Montgomery for a second consecutive season when he finishes serving his 50-game ban of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
