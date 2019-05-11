The Rays optioned Ciuffo to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Ciuffo was just called up Wednesday and started Friday's game, but the Rays still decided to send him back down to open up a spot for fellow catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Ciuffo will garner consideration next time the Rays need to bring up a catcher from the minor-league ranks.

