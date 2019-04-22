Rays' Nick Ciuffo: Optioned to Triple-A
Ciuffo was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Ciuffo filled in for Mike Zunino over the weekend while Zunino was on the paternity list, but he only received a single plate appearance. It will likely take an injury to Zunino or backup catcher Michael Perez for Ciuffo to wind up back in Tampa.
