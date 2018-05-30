Ciuffo has been assigned to High-A Charlotte following his return from a 50-game suspension, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ciuffo put together a .245/.319/.385 batting line with seven homers and 42 RBI through 102 games at Double-A Montgomery in 2017. He'll look to settle in at the plate quickly and after missing the first few months of the season.

