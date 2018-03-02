Rays' Nick Ciuffo: Returning next week
Ciuffo (suspension, head) is on track to be a designated hitter in a simulated game Tuesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Ciuffo, who will be suspended the first 50 games of the season for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, was carted off the field Thursday after a backswing caught him in the head. The official diagnosis was simply a laceration on his head, so it appears he only needs a few days off to rest before getting back at it.
