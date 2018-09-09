Ciuffo is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since being promoted from Triple-A, Ciuffo has started four of the last five games and has five hits and four RBI to show for it. He'll head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Baltimore starter Josh Rogers though, allowing Jesus Sucre to take a turn behind the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories