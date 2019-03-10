Ciuffo was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Ciuffo entered spring training attempting to challenge Michael Perez for the backup catching job, but struggled by going 1-for-14. The 23-year-old got his first taste of the majors in September and will be the top depth option at catcher in the minors for Tampa Bay.

