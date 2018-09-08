Ciuffo went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Orioles.

His three-run shot off Dylan Bundy in the second inning got the Rays' offense rolling, and gave Ciuffo his first homer in the majors. Unless Michael Perez (hamstring) is able to return before the end of the season, Ciuffo is the only left-handed hitter among Tampa's three catchers, which at least gives him the platoon advantage when it comes to playing time in September.