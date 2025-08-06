Fortes will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though he'll crack the starting nine for the series finale, Fortes looks poised to work in a timeshare behind the dish with Hunter Feduccia, after the latter was acquired from the Dodgers on Thursday. Feduccia had started in three of the previous four contests and may hold a slight edge over Fortes in terms of playing time at the moment.