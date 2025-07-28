The Rays acquired Fortes from the Marlins on Monday in exchange for outfielder Matthew Etzel (undisclosed), Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Rays dealt catcher Danny Jansen to the Brewers earlier Monday and have immediately replaced him with Fortes. Fortes has turned in an underwhelming .225/.277/.344 batting line in parts of five major-league seasons, but the Rays hope to coax more out of him with a change of scenery. In Tampa Bay, the 28-year-old will vie with Matt Thaiss for playing time behind the dish for the rest of the season.