Meyer signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday that includes and invitation to spring training.

Meyer had spent the first five years of his pro career in the Mets organization, most recently collecting a .618 OPS with six homers over 71 contests at Triple-A Syracuse in 2023. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has yet to appear in the big leagues and is surely headed to Triple-A Durham to start 2024.