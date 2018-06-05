Rays' Nick Schnell: Taken by Rays with 32nd pick
The Rays have selected Schnell with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Schnell has really moved up draft boards over the past calendar year, now profiling as one of the more intriguing prep hitters in this class. He has at least average tools across the board, and could end up being a five-tool player. An above-average runner, Schnell figures to slow down a little as he fills out his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame, but with added mass will come more over-the-fence pop. The big selling point is his all-fields approach that could allow him to develop a plus hit tool in pro ball. He has the speed and the arm to play all three outfield positions, which could make it easier for him to break into a big-league lineup.
