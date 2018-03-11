Solak was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old infielder went hitless in 18 spring at-bats, so his first exposure to major-league arms was far from smooth. Solak is likely to start the season at Double-A Montgomery after slashing .286/.344/.429 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI in 132 plate appearances at that level with Trenton in the Yankees organization in 2017.