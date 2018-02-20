Rays' Nick Solak: Sent to Rays
Solak was traded to the Rays on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
This makes sense, as the 22-year-old's path to the majors in New York was blocked by the highly-touted Gleyber Torres. Solak, who offers a plus hit tool with a relatively high floor, is coming off a respectable 2017 campaign spent with High-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton, where he hit a combined .297/.384/.452 with 12 homers and 14 stolen bases in 130 games. According to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, the Yankees will receive Brandon Drury in return, while the Diamondbacks acquired Steven Souza.
