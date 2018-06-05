Rays' Nick Solak: Thriving at Double-A level
Solak, obtained from the Yankees as part of a three-team deal in February, is slashing .305/.414/.477 with 18 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs) and 33 RBI across 239 plate appearances with Double-A Montgomery.
The former second-round selection is playing up to his draft pedigree, and he's added nine stolen bases to his impressive body of work as well. The 23-year-old has also encouragingly displayed more patience at the plate this season than in any of his three previous stops, as evidenced by a career-high 13.8 percent walk rate. Solak has risen through the minor-league ranks at a brisk pace thus far, and could conceivably see some time at Triple-A Durham before the 2018 campaign concludes.
More News
