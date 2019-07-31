Rays' Niko Hulsizer: Shipped to Rays

Hulsizer was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in exchange for Adam Kolarek.

A 22-year-old righty-hitting corner outfielder, Hulsizer is known for his mammoth raw power, and indeed he has hit 20 home runs in 83 games across stops at Low-A and Double-A. The move to the American League gives him another avenue to get his bat into the lineup at the big-league level, but the Rays have as much depth as anyone, so Hulsizer will have to cut down on the strikeouts (33.7 K% at High-A) in order to maximize his offensive tools and earn a legitimate look in the majors in a couple years.