Rays' Niko Hulsizer: Shipped to Rays
Hulsizer was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in exchange for Adam Kolarek.
A 22-year-old righty-hitting corner outfielder, Hulsizer is known for his mammoth raw power, and indeed he has hit 20 home runs in 83 games across stops at Low-A and Double-A. The move to the American League gives him another avenue to get his bat into the lineup at the big-league level, but the Rays have as much depth as anyone, so Hulsizer will have to cut down on the strikeouts (33.7 K% at High-A) in order to maximize his offensive tools and earn a legitimate look in the majors in a couple years.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...