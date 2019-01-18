Drake was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After spending time with six organizations last calendar year, Drake could be on the way to his third of 2019 just three weeks into the new year, assuming he gets claimed off waivers. Drake's recent history suggests that he's viewed as enough of an asset that some team will want him, but it's far from guaranteed that he'll remain with that team through the start of the season. The transaction makes room for the Rays to officially sign outfielder Avisail Garcia.