Drake (0-2) took the loss in the Rays' extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Orioles on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on no hits and one walk while recording a strikeout over 1.2 innings.

Drake was charged with the loss after Chaz Roe allowed a Pat Valaika game-winning single in the 11th inning that plated inherited runner Bryan Holaday. The right-hander sports an 0-2 mark despite having allowed just one earned run over 4.1 innings across his first four appearances, and he remains a trusted option for manager Kevin Cash that's already recorded two saves as well.