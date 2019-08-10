Drake (1-1) tossed a scoreless inning, allowing a pair of hits and striking out two to earn the win in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Drake was the beneficiary of a three-run rally by the Rays in the ninth, which made him the pitcher of record. The right-hander has a 4.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 29 innings this season, primarily working in low-leverage situations.