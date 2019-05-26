Rays' Oliver Drake: Gets call to big leagues
The Rays selected Drake's contract from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay optioned fellow reliever Casey Sadler to Triple-A to open up a spot in the bullpen for Drake, but the organization will still need to remove a player from the 40-man roster to facilitate the transaction. Drake has yet to appear in the big leagues this season but logged 44 appearances in 2018 between five different teams, accruing a 5.29 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 47.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...