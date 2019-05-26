The Rays selected Drake's contract from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay optioned fellow reliever Casey Sadler to Triple-A to open up a spot in the bullpen for Drake, but the organization will still need to remove a player from the 40-man roster to facilitate the transaction. Drake has yet to appear in the big leagues this season but logged 44 appearances in 2018 between five different teams, accruing a 5.29 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 47.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories