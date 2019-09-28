Rays' Oliver Drake: Grabs fifth win
Drake (5-2) was credited with the win in a victory over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run across two innings. He struck out four.
Drake made one mistake, which resulted in a two-run home run by Teoscar Hernandez, of which only one run was charged to Drake. Otherwise, the right-hander turned in yet another strong September effort, even as he saw a 10-appearance scoreless streak snapped. The 32-year-old has recorded multiple strikeouts in three of his last four outings and has five holds and two saves to go along with his two victories across his 14 trips to the mound during the month.
