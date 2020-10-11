The Rays designated Drake (elbow) for assignment Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After suffering a right flexor strain in the Rays' ALDS victory over the Yankees, Drake was slated to miss the remainder of the postseason. Though Tampa Bay undoubtedly would have liked to keep Drake in the fold heading into 2021, he'll now have to pass through waivers after the team dropped him from its 40-man roster. The transaction cleared a spot in the bullpen for Jose Alvarado (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 45-day injured list in a corresponding move ahead of Game 1 of the Rays' ALCS matchup with the Astros.