Rays' Oliver Drake: Outrighted to Triple-A
Drake was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.
Drake opted to accept his assignment to Durham after passing through waivers untouched. The 32-year-old spent time with six organizations in 2018, posting a combined 5.29 ERA and 51:17 K:BB across 47.2 innings of relief. He'll compete for a spot in Tampa Bay's bullpen as a middle reliever.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...