Drake was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Drake opted to accept his assignment to Durham after passing through waivers untouched. The 32-year-old spent time with six organizations in 2018, posting a combined 5.29 ERA and 51:17 K:BB across 47.2 innings of relief. He'll compete for a spot in Tampa Bay's bullpen as a middle reliever.

