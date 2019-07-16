Rays' Oliver Drake: Picks up first save
Drake struck out the only batter he faced to record the final out of the game, and his first save of the season, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan both pitched earlier in the night, so after Travis d'Arnaud slugged a game-winning homer off Aroldis Chapman in the top of the ninth inning, Rays manager Kevin Cash had to get creative. Drake, who is on his seventh team in five major-league seasons, now has a 3.80 ERA and 27:9 K:BB through 21.1 innings with four holds in 20 appearances, and the journeyman isn't likely to suddenly become a big part of the closing committee for Tampa.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...