Drake struck out the only batter he faced to record the final out of the game, and his first save of the season, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Diego Castillo and Emilio Pagan both pitched earlier in the night, so after Travis d'Arnaud slugged a game-winning homer off Aroldis Chapman in the top of the ninth inning, Rays manager Kevin Cash had to get creative. Drake, who is on his seventh team in five major-league seasons, now has a 3.80 ERA and 27:9 K:BB through 21.1 innings with four holds in 20 appearances, and the journeyman isn't likely to suddenly become a big part of the closing committee for Tampa.