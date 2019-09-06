Drake (4-2) earned the win Thursday against the Blue Jays, striking out three while allowing two runs on two hits across one inning.

Drake came into the seventh inning with a 4-2 lead. He allowed a single to Reese McGuire, followed by a two-run home run to Bo Bichette, which tied the game at 4-4. Luckily, Austin Meadows homered in the bottom of the frame, gifting Drake and the Rays with the win. Across 39 appearances, Drake owns a 3.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.