Drake earned the save Saturday against Toronto, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out one batter.

After the Rays put up three runs in the bottom of the eighth, Drake was called upon to nail down the save. He did so with ease, throwing nine of 14 pitches for strikes and retiring the side in order. Most observers assumed Nick Anderson would get the first save opportunity for Tampa Bay this season, but he was instead used to get the final out of the seventh and all three outs in the eighth to pick up the win. The Rays' bullpen situation is far from settled and manager Kevin Cash has directly stated that he doesn't want to name a single closer, so it's safe to expect both Anderson and Drake -- and possibly others -- to be in the mix for saves this season.