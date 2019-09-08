Drake struck out the side during a scoreless ninth inning to record his second save in a 5-3 victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 32-year-old's only other save this season came on July 15, so it's very random he just received his second save. It's not as if he's been pitching well lately to deserve a save opportunity, as he came into the night yielding three runs in his last three frames. Still, owners have to keep Drake on the radar for saves down the stretch, adding to the headache that is the Rays closer situation. Drake is 4-2 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.