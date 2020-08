Drake (biceps) was able to play catch Saturday and continues to build back his strength, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was shut down with biceps tendinitis on Aug. 9, but he now appears to be making steady progression. Manager Kevin Cash noted Saturday that Drake could be ready for activation soon as long as the reliever keeps "checking those boxes" in his recovery. Another update on Drake's progress is likely to come early in the week.