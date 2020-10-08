Drake was removed from the Rays' ALDS roster with a flexor strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Players who are removed from the postseason roster are forced to miss the next series as well, so Drake won't be able to return for the ALCS should the Rays manage to get past the Yankees in the Division Series. He will be able to return for the World Series should the team make it that far, though it's not yet clear whether or not that will be possible. Trevor Richards replaces him on the ALDS roster.