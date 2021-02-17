Drake (elbow) signed a contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The exact terms of Drake's deal aren't yet known, but he'll return to Tampa Bay after he was waived by the team in October. The right-hander battled a biceps injury over most of the 2020 season but made 11 relief appearances for the Rays. During that time, he posted a 5.73 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 11.0 innings. He was shut down during the postseason due to a right flexor strain and could miss the start of the 2021 campaign as a result. Once he's fully healthy, the right-hander should serve as a middle reliever once again.