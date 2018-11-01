Drake was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Drake spent time with five different teams in 2018, posting a combined 5.29 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. He finished the year with the Twins, where he notched a 2.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 across 20.1 innings. The right-hander should compete for a middle-relief role in spring training, assuming he isn't moved again this offseason.