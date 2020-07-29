Drake recorded one strikeout in a perfect ninth inning to record the save during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Braves.

The veteran righty was afforded a three-run cushion and made quick work of Atlanta, retiring the side in order on 11 pitches (10 strikes). Drake wasn't expected to begin the season in the mix for saves in Tampa Bay, yet he's recorded the teams first two saves to open 2020 over the likes of Nick Anderson, Diego Castillo and Jose Alvarado. It remains to be seen if manager Kevin Cash continues to utilize Drake as a traditional closer, but through five games he's converted both chances.