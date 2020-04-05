Rays' Oliver Drake: Seems like roster lock
Drake is considered to have a very strong chance of sticking on the Opening Day roster, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander earned his job security this spring by producing four scoreless, one-hit innings across four Grapefruit League appearances while generating a 7:1 K:BB. That follows a stellar 2019 Rays debut campaign during which Drake posted a 3.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 50 appearances while also logging 11 holds and two saves. With rosters potentially being expanded to 29 players when the season begins, there doesn't currently appear to be a chance Drake is anywhere but the big-league bullpen to open the campaign.
