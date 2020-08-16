The Rays expect Drake (biceps) to begin playing catch within a few days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Drake has been barred from throwing since he was placed on the injured list Aug. 9 with right biceps tendinitis, but he finally looks poised to take the first meaningful step forward in his recovery process. Once he begins the throwing program, Drake will probably need around a week to ramp before the Rays are comfortable activating him from the IL. Drake captured the Rays' first two saves of the season, but once reinstated, he's far from a safe bet to re-emerge as one of manager Kevin Cash's preferred options in the team's ever-changing closer committee.