The Rays placed Drake on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right biceps tendinitis, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Drake likely picked up the injury during his appearance Saturday in the first game of the Rays' doubleheader with the Yankees. The Rays' co-leader in saves with two on the season, Drake's absence makes the team's closing picture slightly less cluttered, but manager Kevin Cash is still expected to mix and match in the ninth inning. Nick Anderson and Diego Castillo look like the top bets to garner save chances while Drake is sidelined.