Drake (biceps), who'd been activated from the injured list Tuesday, allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk over one inning in an extra-inning loss to the Nationals on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Finally recovered from a biceps issue that had sidelined him since Aug. 9, Drake jumped back into action a day after activation but displayed some rust. The sixth-inning two-run home run Drake surrendered to Asdrubal Cabrera was a particularly ill-timed one, as it erased the Ray's 1-0 lead at the time. It also extended Drake's streak of allowing at least one run to four straight appearances, a stretch that dates back to July 29,