Rays' Oliver Drake: Throws bullpen session
Drake (biceps) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Drake has been out since early August with biceps tendinitis. His exact return date remains unclear, but he'll throw another bullpen session Thursday and could be activated soon after that.
