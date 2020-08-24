Drake (biceps) played catch Monday and was pleased with how he felt physically after the session, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Though Drake has been working back slowly since being shut down with right biceps tendinitis just over two weeks ago, the Rays have been encouraged by the progress he's made in his recovery thus far. He could be ready to throw off a mound within the next few days before potentially facing hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game later this week.