Drake was sent from Toronto to Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations Friday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Drake spent time with six organizations last calendar year, pitching for the Brewers, Indians, Angels, Blue Jays and Twins before moving to Tampa and then back to Toronto already in the offseason. Now back with the Rays, he's already onto his second organization of 2019 just four days into the year, on pace for 182.5 teams this year. The fact that the Rays have already acquired him twice this offseason suggests that his nomadic lifestyle may be about to end, but even a 3.24 FIP last season didn't help him settle down, so it's too early to tell for sure.