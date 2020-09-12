Drake (biceps) threw a simulated inning Saturday and could return for the Rays' upcoming series against the Nationals, which begins Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Drake has now been out for just over a month with biceps tendinitis. Reports from earlier in the week suggested he could return over the weekend, but he's evidently a few days behind that schedule. He'll likely throw some high-leverage innings upon his return and could add to his two saves, though he won't be a true closer.