Rays' Osmy Gregorio: Sent to Rays as PTBNL

Gregorio was traded to the Rays to complete the Aug. 6 trade that sent Ryan Garton and Mike Marjama to the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He is the player to be named later from last month's trade. While Gregorio is not a well-known prospect, he was a borderline top-30 prospect in the Mariners' system, although that has more to do with how bad that system is. Gregorio has a projectable 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame and hit .220/.288/.311 with two home runs and 15 steals (on 16 attempts) in 209 at-bats this season, primarily in the Arizona League. He could develop into an interesting power/speed middle infielder, but his hit tool will have to come along if he is to develop into a big leaguer.