Rays' Paul Campbell: Reassigned to minors
Campbell was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Campbell was removed from the Rays' spring training roster as well as six others as part of the first round of spring cuts. The 24-year-old out of Clemson made appearances with both High-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery in 2019, posting a combined 3.67 ERA and 13-8 record over 27 games.
