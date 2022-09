Fairbanks picked up the save in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one walk while striking out two over one inning.

Fairbanks has been simply spectacular all season and even more so in his last 10 appearances, allowing just one hit and one walk without surrendering a run. The righty's 1.45 ERA and 0.70 WHIP this season are by far his career bests, the second bests being a 2.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 27 outings during 2020.