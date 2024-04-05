Fairbanks (0-1) walked all three batters he faced in the ninth inning Friday and watched them all come around to score, getting tagged with the loss as the Rays fell 10-7 to the Rockies.

Tampa Bay rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth at Coors Field, creating a save situation for Fairbanks, but he couldn't find the plate and tossed only five of 17 pitches for strikes, uncorking a wild pitch along the way. After the right-hander loaded the bases, Jason Adam replaced him and served up a walkoff grand slam to Ryan McMahon. Fairbanks has been charged with four runs in 2.0 innings over his first three appearances with a 3:4 K:BB, and his fastball topped out at 96 mph Friday after averaging 97.8 mph last year. As yet there's been no indication his spot as the Rays' closer is in jeopardy, but his job security could be eroding.