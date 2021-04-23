Fairbanks (shoulder) is close to returning, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Fairbanks has been out for two weeks with a strained right rotator cuff. He was initially expected to be completely shut down for two or three weeks, but he's evidently ahead of that schedule. The Rays still haven't provided a clear timeline for his return, however.
