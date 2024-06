Fairbanks worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save Sunday against Atlanta. He walked one and struck out two.

Fairbanks worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth, striking out Ozzie Albies to secure his 10th save in 11 opportunities. Fairbanks' performance came on the heels of allowing his first earned run on Saturday since mid-April, a span of 15 outings. For the season he holds a 3.13 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 23 innings with 25 strikeouts.